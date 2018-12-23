QunQun Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, QunQun has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $539,104.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.36 or 0.11052534 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001388 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00001117 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 720,995,433 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $24.68, $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

