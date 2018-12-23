Quotient Technology (QUOT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price fell 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.39. 1,349,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 457,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUOT. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chad Summe sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $36,055.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,138.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,068,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,788,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,903 shares of company stock worth $1,892,055. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after acquiring an additional 202,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after acquiring an additional 202,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,356,000 after acquiring an additional 227,827 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,362,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,205,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

