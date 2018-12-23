Radium (RADS) Price Up 29.1% Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00018149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $2,541.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00067931 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Radium

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,567,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,285 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

