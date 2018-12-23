Ragnarok (RAGNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $9,030.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $9,030.00 and $194.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.02728695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00151009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00194126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024895 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024933 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 11,299,121 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,487 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.