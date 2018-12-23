Rajneesh Vig Acquires 10,000 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) insider Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $129,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajneesh Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00.

Shares of TCPC opened at $12.78 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $750.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 70.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 378,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,802 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

