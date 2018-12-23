Raymond James Lowers Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Price Target to $8.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

