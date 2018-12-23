Raymond James (RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,298. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $520,351.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,759,000 after acquiring an additional 634,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4,885.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 359,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,753,000 after acquiring an additional 221,379 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 400.0% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

