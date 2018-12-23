Red Hat Inc (RHT) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,606 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $63,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Red Hat by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 84,875 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,769 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 437,398 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $59,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHT shares. Nomura cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. OTR Global cut Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Red Hat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Red Hat from $154.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Red Hat from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

RHT opened at $173.47 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

