Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 191,060 Shares of Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,736,909.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,060 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.15% of Qorvo worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Qorvo by 294.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 230.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $161,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $220,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,449 shares of company stock worth $2,004,850 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $57.68 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-acquires-191060-shares-of-qorvo-inc-qrvo.html.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.