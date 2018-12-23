Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 58,054 Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCC stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

