Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 479,700 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,467 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,145,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 643,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 619,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 572,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

SNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of SNH opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

