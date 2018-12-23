Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 105,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,168,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $55,003.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,950 shares of company stock worth $5,346,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $131.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

