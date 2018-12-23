Rent-A-Center (RCII) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $15.47. Rent-A-Center shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 236572 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

