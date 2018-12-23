Rent-A-Center (RCII) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 122.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.