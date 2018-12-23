Reviewing Atlantica Yield (AY) & ENEVA S A/S (ENEVY)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantica Yield and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 1.92 -$111.80 million ($0.18) -107.22 ENEVA S A/S $852.46 million 1.55 $29.90 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Yield.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -42.49, indicating that its stock price is 4,349% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlantica Yield and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 0 5 0 3.00 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus price target of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Atlantica Yield’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Atlantica Yield shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield -3.17% 3.21% 0.59% ENEVA S A/S 12.36% 7.23% 3.47%

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. ENEVA S A/S does not pay a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats ENEVA S A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

