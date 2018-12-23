Reviewing Cohen & Steers (CNS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cohen & Steers and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.81%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $378.19 million 4.19 $91.93 million $2.07 16.36 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 1.82 $5.33 million N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 28.13% 38.16% 25.48% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.76% 19.13% 12.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cohen & Steers pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

