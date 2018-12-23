Reviewing Northstar Electronics (NEIK) & Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Northstar Electronics alerts:

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -9,736.28% Nokia Oyj -4.12% 8.03% 3.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northstar Electronics and Nokia Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 3 3 8 0 2.36

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northstar Electronics and Nokia Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Nokia Oyj $26.15 billion 1.18 -$1.69 billion $0.37 14.84

Northstar Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia Oyj.

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Northstar Electronics does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Northstar Electronics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic; and strategic alliance with Infosys. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Northstar Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northstar Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.