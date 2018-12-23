Reviewing Quaterra Resources (QTRRF) & FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY)

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quaterra Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Quaterra Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -3.48% -3.33% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Quaterra Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FORTESCUE METAL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Quaterra Resources does not pay a dividend. FORTESCUE METAL/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quaterra Resources and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$1.24 million N/A N/A FORTESCUE METAL/S $6.89 billion 1.27 $879.00 million $0.69 8.17

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Quaterra Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats Quaterra Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc. operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd. and changed its name to Quaterra Resources Inc. in October 1997. Quaterra Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

