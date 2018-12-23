Reviewing Southside Bancshares (SBSI) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (IOFB)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southside Bancshares and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $224.95 million 4.81 $54.31 million $1.89 16.30 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $2.80 million N/A N/A

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 25.71% 9.25% 1.10% IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southside Bancshares pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Southside Bank. It offers checking, saving & retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage & equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH Company Profile

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

