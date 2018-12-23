Reviewing Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) & Senomyx (SNMX)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Senomyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Senomyx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenax Therapeutics and Senomyx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senomyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Senomyx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics $40,000.00 44.10 -$8.83 million N/A N/A Senomyx $29.32 million 2.46 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -49.67

Senomyx has higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Senomyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -84.45% -77.21% Senomyx -9.11% -15.80% -10.48%

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senomyx has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senomyx beats Tenax Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Senomyx

Senomyx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents. It sells various flavor ingredients directly to flavor companies. The company has collaboration agreements with Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Firmenich SA; and PepsiCo, Inc. Senomyx, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

