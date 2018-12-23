Reviewing USANA Health Sciences (USNA) & FitLife Brands (FTLF)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USANA Health Sciences $1.05 billion 2.61 $62.53 million $4.06 28.07 FitLife Brands $17.80 million 0.23 -$9.76 million N/A N/A

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares USANA Health Sciences and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USANA Health Sciences 7.57% 29.67% 21.58% FitLife Brands -45.49% -124.35% -25.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for USANA Health Sciences and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats FitLife Brands on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements, such as Censor, Cardio Cuts, and LipoRUSH DS; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development, including Amplify XL, Pump Fuel, and Flex Stack; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts comprising Isolate, Ultrakarbs, and NeuroLean; and men's health and weight loss formulations consisting of JXT5 and PyroStim. It also provides diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. The company sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, and CoreActive brand names directly to franchise locations. It also markets its men's health and weight loss formulations under the Metis Nutrition brand through corporate and franchise stores; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, meal replacements, and weight loss products under the iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

