Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 2.66% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $78,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $50,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/rexford-industrial-realty-inc-rexr-shares-sold-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.