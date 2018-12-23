Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHM. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.21 ($120.02).

RHM opened at €77.48 ($90.09) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

