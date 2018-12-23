Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 price target on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Chardan Capital set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SBPH opened at $9.60 on Friday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

