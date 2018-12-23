Rhumbline Advisers Takes $189,000 Position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $10,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $3,950,000. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Arthur T. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $206,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

BRY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $18.55.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

