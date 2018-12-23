Rialto Price Hits $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Rialto has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.79 or 0.02594911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00149968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00200383 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023864 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai.

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

