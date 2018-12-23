Rimini Street (RMNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 92,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $500,954.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $27,212.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,166.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 275.0% in the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 48.6% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 766,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 250,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 83.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 333,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 192.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 192.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 603,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 397,057 shares during the period. 43.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.