Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 41,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $840.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.42. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.55.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 price objective on Rite Aid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Rite Aid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

WARNING: “Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/rite-aid-co-rad-holdings-decreased-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.