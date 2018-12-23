Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 168.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 32.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AlarmCom to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $276,493.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,254 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,818 in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

