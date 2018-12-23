Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 542.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

WARNING: “Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/riverhead-capital-management-llc-raises-stake-in-patterson-companies-inc-pdco.html.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.