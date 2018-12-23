Robert E. Klinger Purchases 500 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Robert E. Klinger acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $11,155.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert E. Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 1st, Robert E. Klinger bought 500 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $13,325.00.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $185.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12,689.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 187,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

