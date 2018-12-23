Robert L. Wood Sells 1,800 Shares of Linde PLC (LIN) Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE LIN opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

