Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,198 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

In related news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $344.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

