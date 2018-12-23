Roku (ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at KeyCorp

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roku to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.06.

ROKU opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 82,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $6,015,391.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,940 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,229. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 671.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

