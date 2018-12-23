Rolls-Royce (RR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,248 at Goldman Sachs Group

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,248 ($16.31) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.07% from the stock’s current price.

RR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 978.45 ($12.79).

LON:RR opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Friday. Rolls-Royce has a 1 year low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Warren East acquired 9,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £74,955.20 ($97,942.24). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 947 ($12.37) per share, with a total value of £1,941.35 ($2,536.72). Insiders have purchased 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,959 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

