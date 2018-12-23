Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 82,920 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 471.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,526,000 after buying an additional 3,567,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 379.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,405 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $92,166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3,515.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 789,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,883,000 after purchasing an additional 767,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

ROST stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/ross-stores-inc-rost-shares-sold-by-point72-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.