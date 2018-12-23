Rotharium Price Tops $1.78 on Top Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $1,819.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00044521 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.02694171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00152203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00192033 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025323 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

