Rowan Companies (RDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDC. TheStreet downgraded Rowan Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rowan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rowan Companies in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rowan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

NYSE RDC opened at $8.14 on Friday. Rowan Companies has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Rowan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TVR Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rowan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,218,000. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 276,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

