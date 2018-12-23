Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) a GBX 650 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 735 ($9.60) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 730.47 ($9.54).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 613.60 ($8.02) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.