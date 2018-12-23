Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on eHealth (EHTH)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eHealth to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. eHealth has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 6.9% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,472,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eHealth by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,674 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 540,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 389.1% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 461,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 366,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

