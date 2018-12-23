Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.39% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $2,278,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 235.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain purchased 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.60 per share, with a total value of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,971,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

NYSE:RCL opened at $92.52 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $92.45 and a 1-year high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

