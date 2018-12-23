Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on RUSHA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

RUSHA stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,091,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 458,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 458,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,911,000 after purchasing an additional 401,738 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 291,917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,316,000 after purchasing an additional 174,219 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

