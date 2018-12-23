S & T Bancorp (STBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

STBA stock opened at $36.59 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director Robert Edward Kane purchased 1,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $41,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $196,395.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

