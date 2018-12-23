Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $96.45 and last traded at $96.85. 1,123,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 478,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.93.

The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.54). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 101.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 26.6% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

