Sanmina (SANM) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

In related news, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $379,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,526,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,120,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 75,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. It operates through the Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS); and Components, Products, and Services (CPS) segments. The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test, and direct-order-fulfillment.

