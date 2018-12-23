SCANA (SCG) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SCANA from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE SCG opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. SCANA has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. SCANA had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SCANA will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SCANA by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 307.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 462,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 348,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCANA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 547,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

