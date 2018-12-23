Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,170,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 345,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 340,093 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 645,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 232,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 241.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after buying an additional 231,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 326.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 208,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $50.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.1135 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz-shares-sold-by-carnegie-capital-asset-management-llc.html.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.