Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

