Sensient Technologies (SXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.83

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 10079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $342.73 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.02 per share, with a total value of $128,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1,383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,666 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

