Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.50

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 398419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider James Edwin Bry sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $126,349.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 222 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

